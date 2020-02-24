Home Nation

India eager to welcome Trump: PM Modi

The US President will arrive in Ahmedabad for first leg of his maiden visit and get a taste of India’s cultural potpourri.

Published: 24th February 2020 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Bikers ride past life-size cut-outs of PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump in Ahmedabad on Sunday | Pti

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hours ahead of US President Donald Trump’s visit, PM Narendra Modi on Sunday said the country was eager to welcome him. “India looks forward to welcoming @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. It is an honour that he will be with us tomorrow, starting with the historic programme in Ahmedabad!” Modi tweeted. Trump and his delegation will arrive at 11.40 am in Ahmedabad on Monday after which they will proceed to the Sabarmati Ashram enroute to the newly built Motera stadium, where the two leaders will address an event ‘Namaste Trump’.

The rally is likely to be attended by over 1 lakh people while the roadshow will feature artists from 28 states depicting their local culture. Meanwhile, authorities in Ahmedabad are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the smooth four-hour stay of the US president and his family. Fumigation drives have been taken up and security personnel have been deployed along the route of the nearly 20-km roadshow. “There is a policeman at every 50 meters along the route to ensure that no untoward incident occurs,” an Ahmedabad municipality official said. Namaste Trump will be held on the lines of the Howdy! Modi event held in Houston, Texas in September last year. 

Following the event, the US President and his entourage of 12 delegates will head to Agra and then to Delhi for official engagements on Tuesday.The US president will also visit Agra where he will visit the Taj Mahal in the evening, before leaving for Delhi. Before leaving for India, Ivanka, Donald Trump’s daughter and a senior adviser, in a tweet said that she is ‘honored to return’ to India. “Two years after joining @narendramodi at the Global Entrepreneurial Summit in Hyderabad, I am honoured to return to India with @POTUS and @FLOTUS to celebrate that the grand friendship between the world’s two largest democracies has never been stronger!,” she tweeted.

Entry gate at Motera stadium collapses

A day before US President   Donald Trump’s visit to Ahmedabad, a makeshift VVIP entry gate erected outside the cricket stadium in Motera collapsed due to gusty winds on Sunday, an official said. The entire incident was recorded by a bystander and aired on local television channels. The makeshift entry gate was made of welded steel rods and covered in flex banners. After sometime, a portion of another makeshift gate structure at the stadium’s main entrance also collapsed due to the windy weather, another official said.

UP Anti-Terror Squad commandos patrol a street near Taj Mahal in Agra. (Photo | PTI)

Agra decked up to welcome Prez & team

UP Governor Anandiben Patel and CM Yogi Adityanath will welcome US President Donald Trump on his arrival at the airport in Agra

250 artistes will perform at the airport in UP

3,000 artistes spread over 21 designated areas will present dance forms of Brij, Awadh and other regions, like Krishna Leela, dances themed on Radha, along the route to the Taj Mahal

3 layer security tomorrow, the innermost being of the US Secret Service, followed by UP Police and paramilitary forces, and also NSG 
and PAC.

UP police commandos, and personnel of police and paramilitary forces also kept a tight vigil in and around the Taj Mahal premises

Famous Gujarati delicacy on menu

  • Khaman, a Gujarati delicacy, will be served to Trump and First Lady Melania during their brief visit to Sabarmati Ashram for high tea.
  • They will also be served broccoli and corn samosa, apple pie, kaju katli and a variety of teas to choose from.

Past American  presidential visits

  • Donald Trump will be the seventh president of America to visit India.
  • Dwight D Eisenhower was the first US President to visit India around 60 years ago in 1959. He met the then President Rajendra Prasad and Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.
  • In 2015, Barack Obama again visited along with First Lady Michelle, he became the first US President to visit the country twice while in office. It was indeed a trip of many firsts, as Obama was also the first US President to be the chief guest at India’s Republic Day Parade. He met President Pranab Mukherjee and held wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
