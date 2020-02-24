Home Nation

JNU student Sharjeel Imam's police remand extended by four days

Imam was brought to Assam from New Delhi on February 20 and produced in court which had initially sent him to four days' police remand.

Published: 24th February 2020 08:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 08:30 PM   |  A+A-

Imam former student of JNU being brought by Assam Crime Branch and Delhi police from Tihar Jail for his alleged controversial remark on North East States at Guwahati Railway station in Guwahati Thursday Feb. 20 2020.

Sharjeel Imam former student of JNU being brought by Assam Crime Branch and Delhi police from Tihar Jail for his alleged controversial remark on North East States at Guwahati Railway station in Guwahati Thursday Feb. 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: A local court on Monday extended by four days the police remand of JNU student Sharjeel Imam who was arrested on charges of sedition and brought to the state last week.

Imam was brought to Assam from New Delhi on February 20 and produced in court which had initially sent him to four days' police remand, they said.

Upon the expiry of his police remand, he was on Monday produced before the Kamrup (Metro) Chief Judicial Magistrate.

The student, who came into the limelight during the ongoing protests at Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, was arrested from Bihar's Jehanabad on January 28 for allegedly making inflammatory speeches at the Jamia Millia Islamia University and in Aligarh.

Imam was slapped with a sedition case after his speeches went viral on social media wherein he was heard allegedly speaking about Assam's possible secession from the country in the wake of the CAA.

A case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) has been registered against him in Assam.

On February 18, the Delhi Police had named Imam as an "instigator" in its charge sheet filed against 17 people in a case related to violence during protests against the CAA at New Friends Colony near Jamia Millia Islamia last year.

Meanwhile, Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state government is keeping a tab on the developments related to Imam's interrogation.

On reports claiming that Imam had contact with AIUDF supremo Badruddin Ajmal for some years, Sarma told reporters, "I have seen it in the media only. If there is any connection found between them for unlawful activities, we will take the necessary action."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sharjeel Imam JNU Citizenship Act CAA NRC
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Trump, Obama, Bush and more: Who are the 7 US Presidents who visited India?
Sunni Board chairman Zufar Farooqui. (Photo | ANI)
Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on five-acre Ayodhya site
For representational purposes
New tax regime to costlier foreign tours: Four changes that kick in from April 1
More than 20,000 people now come for follow-up at Cachar Cancer Hospital
This Chennai doctor, a Padmashri, moved to Assam 13 years to save patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appeals for peace in city before meeting Amit Shah
Jayalalithaa 72nd birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of 'Puratchi Thalaivi'
Gallery
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
According to a recent study by social media marketing firm Opendorse, Virat Kohli is the fifth most valuable athlete on Twitter. Check out the top five and their earning per tweet.
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: Check out how many crores these 'valuable athletes' earn per tweet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp