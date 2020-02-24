Khaman, Broccoli samosa on Donald Trump's menu in Ahmedabad during visit

By IANS

AHMEDABAD: After they arrive here on Monday, US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump will get a taste of Gujarati cuisine during their short stay in the city, said chef Suresh Khanna of the Fortune Landmark hotel.

Khanna, who is in-charge of the dishes to be prepared for Trumps, said that delicacies such as Fortune signature cookies, Nylon Khaman, Broccoli and corn samosa, Cinnamon apple pie will be served. Ice teas, special ginger chai, and snacks will also be there. The chef also said that all menus have undergone security checks.

Amid high security arrangements and massive decorations, Donald Trump will arrive in Ahmedabad on Monday to participate in a roadshow with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and jointly address a gathering at the 'Namaste Trump' mega event at Motera cricket stadium.

Trump is also scheduled to take a brief halt of about 15 minutes at Sabarmati Ashram during his roadshow from International Airport here to the world's largest cricket stadium as the place was the epicentre of the country's freedom struggle during Mahatma Gandhi's 13 years' stay there between 1917 and 1930.