Home Nation

Manipur students asked to analyse Nehru's 'negative traits', draw BJP symbol in 12th board exam

The two questions, which carried four marks each and were set in the political science question paper, have since gone viral on social media, drawing criticism from some quarters.

Published: 24th February 2020 09:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 09:36 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flags, BJP logo

For representational purposes

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Opposition Congress in Manipur fumed as students appearing in the Class 12 state board examination were asked to draw the election symbol of ruling BJP and analyse the negative traits of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s approach to nation-building in their exam held on Saturday.

The two questions, which carried four marks each and were set in the political science question paper, have since gone viral on social media, drawing criticism from some quarters.

The question on Nehru was: “Examine any four negative traits of Nehru’s approach to nation-building”.

The BJP pleaded innocence saying it had no role in setting the questions and asked the critics to approach the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur which conducted the exam.

Ningombam Bupenda Meitei, a spokesman of the Congress, condemned the alleged negative portrayal of Nehru.

“I condemn the mindset of the BJP government in Manipur under whose rule the questions of political science were set for Class 12 board examination. This is nothing but an attack on the first Prime Minister and architect of modern India,” he said.

He also tweeted: “The way the two questions were framed for board examination paper clearly shows the mindset of the BJP government in spewing venom and injecting poison in the young minds. The act, aimed at tarnishing Nehru, would only make Nehru’s ideology stronger”.

Express tried to contact the controller of examinations but he did not answer any calls. Further, the phone of the board’s secretary was found switched off.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manipur Jawaharlal Nehru BJP BJP symbol Manipur board exams
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Trump, Obama, Bush and more: Who are the 7 US Presidents who visited India?
Sunni Board chairman Zufar Farooqui. (Photo | ANI)
Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on five-acre Ayodhya site
For representational purposes
New tax regime to costlier foreign tours: Four changes that kick in from April 1
More than 20,000 people now come for follow-up at Cachar Cancer Hospital
This Chennai doctor, a Padmashri, moved to Assam 13 years to save patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appeals for peace in city before meeting Amit Shah
Jayalalithaa 72nd birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of 'Puratchi Thalaivi'
Gallery
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
According to a recent study by social media marketing firm Opendorse, Virat Kohli is the fifth most valuable athlete on Twitter. Check out the top five and their earning per tweet.
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: Check out how many crores these 'valuable athletes' earn per tweet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp