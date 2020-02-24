Probe into phone tapping allegations delayed: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government is yet to launch a probe into the alleged instances of tapping phones of certain political leaders under the previous BJP government, as there is a proposal to reconstitute the probe panel, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said here on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, Deshmukh admitted that the probe got delayed.

The Shiv Sena-led state government ordered the probe earlier this month after receiving many complaints from political parties and leaders about the alleged snooping done under the watch of the previous government.

It had set up a two-member committee comprising Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Shrikant Singh and joint Commissioner of Police (intelligence) Amitesh Kumar.

"The probe will happen for sure. It got delayed in view of a proposal to change the committee," he said.