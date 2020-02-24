RJD in poll mode, starts drive against unemployment

rajesh thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: The Rashtriya Janata Dal blew the bugle for polls by embarking on ‘Berozgaari Hatao Yatra.’

Steering the yatra, former deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav challenged Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to provide employment to the youths or support the RJD’s 2-month-long Berozgaari Hatao Yatra’.

Tej Pratap Yadav, elder son of imprisoned Lalu Yadav along with other RJD leaders shared the dais with Tejashawi Yadav to mark the commencement of the yatra. “Bihar has become the centre of unemployment in the country. Incumbent government has utterly neglected this issue but RJD is commited to fight for it,” Tejashawi Yadav said.

Predicting formation of RJD-led government in next 8 months, Yadav announced to bring a domicile policy in which the natives of Bihar will get 85% reservation in jobs. “The RJD has will power to conquer over the unemployment and if our party is voted to power, we will prove it by a domicile policy”, he said. He also called Bihar CM Nitish Kumar as contract killer for killing employments in the state.