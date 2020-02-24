RPF mulls increasing number of women cadre

Home Nation

Published: 24th February 2020

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Deployment of additional Railway Police Force (RPF) personnel, especially women cadre, and installing more CCTV cameras are a few of the efforts that are being made to ensure women safety in the country, said RPF DG Arun Kumar in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 20th All India Police Band Competition-2019, he said, "We are of the view that more women in the force will help reduce crimes against women and children in a huge way. In this regard, of the 10,000 vacant posts in the RPF in 2019, women have been given 4,500 posts. This is in addition to the existing 4,000 women in the force. The numbers combine to give 10 per cent representation to women in the RPF, which is the highest in all of the CRPF. The numbers will increase in the future." 

While the RPF claims that efforts are being made to enhance the number of women in the force and achieve the target representation of 33 per cent in a phased manner, Kumar said, "We are not restricting the representation to any target. We are aiming to make it 50-50 — 50 for men and 50 for women over the next few years. With more vacancies coming up, the women’s representation will also increase."

Coffee table book on RPF’s history, achievements released

HYDERABAD: In a first, a coffee table book on the Railway Protection Force (RPF), showcasing its history and achievements, was released on Sunday. Titled, ‘RPF: The chronicle and the journey of the force’, the booklet is an archive of unseen photographs of the RPF from the pre-Independence and post-Independence periods. It also gives a glimpse into the force’s history, since its inception. The coffee table book was been released by Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu at the closing ceremony of the 20th All India Police Band Competition-2019 conducted by the RPF on Sunday.

The book, which is a repository of the exemplary work of the RPF, brings to fore the numerous sagas of great courage, supreme sacrifices and other hitherto hidden facets of soldiering displayed by the force in various operations. Speaking on the occasion, a senior RPF official said, “RPF has been through several transformational phases. Now, it is reinventing itself as the leading organisation in the filed of railway security. The book is a must-read for all who wish to learn about the challenges faced by the RFP.” 

