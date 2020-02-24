Seven houses set on fire in TMC-BJP clash in Bengal

Home Nation

Published: 24th February 2020 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

Fire

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

JALPAIGURI: Seven houses, alleged to be of BJP supporters, have been vandalised and set on fire in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, police said on Monday.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames, a police officer said.

The incident was sparked after the body of a local TMC leader reached Huslurdanga village in Mainaguri area on Sunday, he said.

TMC's Mallick Haat booth president Bhombol Ghosh was attacked with sharp weapons at Huslurdanga market on February 14 and he succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital in Siliguri on Saturday, party sources said.

Local TMC leader Manoj Roy alleged that BJP activists were behind the fatal assault.

BJP district president Bapi Goswami said after Ghosh's body was brought to Huslurdanga on Sunday, TMC activists vandalised the seven houses of BJP supporters and set them on fire.

A large contingent led by Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Dhendhup Sherpa has been deployed in the area.

