Home Nation

Shared values between India-US are discrimination, bigotry, hostility towards refugees: Amnesty

Anti-Muslim sentiment permeates the policies of both U.S. and Indian leader, Amnesty International USA's executive director was quoted as saying.

Published: 24th February 2020 01:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 01:56 PM   |  A+A-

Amnesty International

Amnesty International (File photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The shared values between India and the US are "discrimination, bigotry, and hostility towards refugees and asylum seekers", Amnesty International USA said in a joint statement with Amnesty International India ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to India on Monday.

Trump, accompanied by his wife Melania, daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner as well as senior officials of his administration, landed in Ahmedabad on the first leg of his two-day visit to India.

"Anti-Muslim sentiment permeates the policies of both U.S. and Indian leaders. For decades, the U.S.-India relationship was anchored by claims of shared values of human rights and human dignity. Now, those shared values are discrimination, bigotry, and hostility towards refugees and asylum seekers," Margaret Huang, Amnesty International USA's executive director, was quoted as saying in the statement.

LIVE | Modi says 'Namaste Trump' as mega event kicks off at packed Motera

It was a reference to the anti-CAA protests in India, the internet lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir and the Muslim ban expansion by President Trump affecting Nigeria, Eritrea, Myanmar, Kyrgyzstan, Sudan and Tanzania, the statement said.

It added that Amnesty International USA's researchers travelled to Lebanon and Jordan to conduct nearly 50 interviews with refugees that as a result of the previous version of the ban have been stranded in countries where they face restrictive policies, increasingly hostile environments, and lack the same rights as permanent residents or citizens.

The statement also came down hard on the Indian government, hitting out at the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) 2019 and saying it legitimises discrimination based on religious grounds.

ALSO READ | There's much to gain from Trump-Modi friendship: US politician Nikki Haley

It criticised statements such as 'identify them (the protestors) by their clothes' or 'shoot the traitors' by Prime Minister Modi and his party workers.

Such remarks "peddled the narrative of fear and division that has fuelled further violence", it said.

"The internet and political lockdown in Kashmir has lasted for months and the enactment of CAA and the crackdown on protests has shown a leadership that is lacking empathy and a willingness to engage.

We call on President Trump and Prime Minister Modi to work with the international community and address our concerns in their bilateral conversations," Avinash Kumar, executive director, Amnesty International India said in the statement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amnesty Trump in India Donald Trump Modi
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Trump, Obama, Bush and more: Who are the 7 US Presidents who visited India?
Sunni Board chairman Zufar Farooqui. (Photo | ANI)
Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on five-acre Ayodhya site
For representational purposes
New tax regime to costlier foreign tours: Four changes that kick in from April 1
More than 20,000 people now come for follow-up at Cachar Cancer Hospital
This Chennai doctor, a Padmashri, moved to Assam 13 years to save patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appeals for peace in city before meeting Amit Shah
Jayalalithaa 72nd birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of 'Puratchi Thalaivi'
Gallery
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
According to a recent study by social media marketing firm Opendorse, Virat Kohli is the fifth most valuable athlete on Twitter. Check out the top five and their earning per tweet.
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: Check out how many crores these 'valuable athletes' earn per tweet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp