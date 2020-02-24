Home Nation

Trump will remember warm welcome from Uttar Pradesh for long: BJP

Senior BJP leader Salabh Mani Tripathi said that the state is the land of opportunities and the Chief Minister will give a very warm welcome to the US first family.

Published: 24th February 2020 02:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

Police commandoes patrol a street near the Taj Mahal ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit in Agra

Police commandoes patrol a street near the Taj Mahal ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit in Agra. (Photo| PTI)

By IANS

AGRA: The BJP on Monday claimed that US President Donald Trump, who is set to visit the historic city of Agra on Monday, will receive a warm welcome from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that Trump will cherish for his lifetime.

Trump arrived in Ahmedabad along with his wife Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trunka and son-in-law Jared Kushner and top US officials. The US first family was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad.

Trump will be received by Governor Anandiben Patel and Yogi at the Kheria airport in in the Taj city of Agra. Speaking to IANS, senior BJP leader Salabh Mani Tripathi said, "For the US President's visit entire Uttar Pradesh is excited."

He said the state is the land of opportunities and the Chief Minister will give a very warm welcome to the US first family. He said, "The US President will always cherish the warm welcome of Uttar Pradesh throughout his life as the state is the land of Lord Ram and Krishna."

When asked about what gift or mementos, the state government will give to the US President and first lady, he said, "We will share the details of the items later in the day. But the gift to Donald Trump and Melania will be very special and that will depict the culture of the state." This is Donald Trump's first State visit to India and also the first standalone visit by a US President to India.

ALSO READ| Agra turns into fortress ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit

Before Trump, US President Bill Clinton visited Agra in March 2000 and Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1959. Eisenhower was accompanied by first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in an open car during the trip.

Following the visit of the US First family here, the city has got a massive facelift. The administration has put huge billboards, placards, cutouts and several posters welcoming the US President and his wife Melania.

The 13 km-long route from airport to Taj Mahal has been spruced up aesthetically and the US and Indian flags have been put up at roundabouts to give the area a festive look. At many places on the route, the administration has made several statues of animals made with flowers.

The walls have been adorned with paintings reflecting the Brij culture and architectural heritage of Agra, Victorian-style lamp posts have been installed and the lawns of the iconic Taj Mahal bedecked with colourful blooms as the historic city gears up to welcome the US President.

According to the administration, over 3,000 artists at 21 different locations will perform for the US President to welcome him in the city and at the airport over 250 artists will give special performance, highlighting the culture of Uttar Pradesh like Brij, Awadh, special performance on Lord Krishna, dance-themed on Radha and many others.

The US President will arrive in Agra at 4:45 pm and reach Taj Mahal by 5.15 p.m. Trump will then spend an hour at the Taj Mahal and then emplane for Delhi for his final leg of journey.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Salabh Mani Tripathi BJP Namaste Trump Yogi Adityanath Trump in India Donald Trump
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Trump, Obama, Bush and more: Who are the 7 US Presidents who visited India?
Sunni Board chairman Zufar Farooqui. (Photo | ANI)
Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on five-acre Ayodhya site
For representational purposes
New tax regime to costlier foreign tours: Four changes that kick in from April 1
More than 20,000 people now come for follow-up at Cachar Cancer Hospital
This Chennai doctor, a Padmashri, moved to Assam 13 years to save patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appeals for peace in city before meeting Amit Shah
Jayalalithaa 72nd birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of 'Puratchi Thalaivi'
Gallery
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
According to a recent study by social media marketing firm Opendorse, Virat Kohli is the fifth most valuable athlete on Twitter. Check out the top five and their earning per tweet.
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: Check out how many crores these 'valuable athletes' earn per tweet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp