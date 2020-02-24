Home Nation

Trump's visit 'new chapter' in historic India-US ties: PM Modi hails US President

Underscoring the strong ties between the two nations, Modi said the US is now India's largest trading partner and the Indian military is involved in its biggest war exercise with the US.

Published: 24th February 2020 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

U.S. President Donald Trump, left, listens to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed US President Donald Trump's visit to India as a "new chapter" in the historic Indo-US relations, adding their ties is no longer just another partnership but a far greater and closer relationship.

Welcoming the President at the 'Namaste Trump' event at the new-look Motera stadium shortly after his arrival on the first leg of his two-day trip, Modi said a "new history" is being created and asserted that foundations of new alignments, challenges, opportunities and changes are being laid.

"India and the US relations and cooperation will play an important role in deciding the course of world in the 21st century. I am of the categorical view that India and the US are natural partners," he told an estimated one lakh-strong audience who broke into cheers frequently.

Underscoring the strong ties between the two nations, Modi said the US is now India's largest trading partner and the Indian military is involved in its biggest war exercise with the US.

Trump's visit to India at the turn of the new decade is a big opportunity, he said.

The Indo-US ties are no longer just another partnership but have touched far greater heights, and the Trump's trip with his family shows this, Modi said.

"Welcome to world's biggest democracy," the prime minister said.

Modi said President Trump's visit is a new chapter in the relations between India and America.

"A chapter that will become a new document of progress and prosperity of the people of America and India," he added.

There is so much that the two countries share, Modi said.

He said the two countries also share spirit of enterprise and innovation, shared opportunities and challenges and shared hopes and aspirations.

Modi also appreciated Trump administration's efforts in the field of health.

The biggest strength between two people or nations is trust, Modi said while quoting an old adage that "friendship is where trust is unshakable".

In the last few years, trust between the US and India has strengthened further and has reached historic levels.

"What you have done for healthy and happy America is getting good results. What you are doing for children in society is admirable," Modi said.

Modi said today 130 crore Indians are jointly building a 'new India'.

"Our youth power is full of aspirations. Setting big goals, achieving them is becoming the hallmark of new India today," he said.

Modi noted that India not only has the world record of sending the maximum number of satellites simultaneously but also is making the world record by doing the fastest financial inclusion.

"Today the country with which India has the most extensive research and development partnership is America," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Donald Trump PM Modi Namaste Trump
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Trump, Obama, Bush and more: Who are the 7 US Presidents who visited India?
Sunni Board chairman Zufar Farooqui. (Photo | ANI)
Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on five-acre Ayodhya site
For representational purposes
New tax regime to costlier foreign tours: Four changes that kick in from April 1
More than 20,000 people now come for follow-up at Cachar Cancer Hospital
This Chennai doctor, a Padmashri, moved to Assam 13 years to save patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appeals for peace in city before meeting Amit Shah
Jayalalithaa 72nd birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of 'Puratchi Thalaivi'
Gallery
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
According to a recent study by social media marketing firm Opendorse, Virat Kohli is the fifth most valuable athlete on Twitter. Check out the top five and their earning per tweet.
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: Check out how many crores these 'valuable athletes' earn per tweet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp