Home Nation

White jumpsuit and green sash: Melania Trump pays tribute to Indian textiles

While her husband, US President Donald Trump paired his dark suit with a buttercup yellow tie, Melania opted for crepe and silk in keeping with the weather.

Published: 24th February 2020 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 05:53 PM   |  A+A-

U.S. President Donald Trump, with first lady Melania Trump, look at gift from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as they tour Gandhi Ashram, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Accessorising her white jumpsuit with green silk and gold embroidered sash, US First Lady Melania Trump doffed her hat to Indian textile heritage on Monday when she landed here for the first leg of the US presidential visit.

The breezy white jumpsuit, by French-American costume designer Herve Pierre, was cinched at the waist with the moss green and golden metallic thread sash that was discovered by the designer in an early 20th-century Indian textile document given to him by his friends.

While her husband, US President Donald Trump paired his dark suit with a buttercup yellow tie, Melania opted for crepe and silk in keeping with the weather.

Her white ensemble is part of the label's Atelier Caito for Herve Pierre range.

"Arriving in India, the First Lady #flotus is wearing a white jumpsuit from @atelier_caito_for_herve_pierre in creme crepe. The sash was cut in an early XX century Indian textile documents I found in Paris through very good friends who are collectors."

"The sash is made out of green silk and gold metallic thread. We used the border which was the most Interesting piece we could use as it was a vintage piece," Pierre posted on Instagram alongside the photograph of the sketch of the outfit.

Melania kept her hair loose and make up subtle for her first appearance in India.

Pierre has previously created clothes for former first ladies Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama.

After landing in the country, the Trumps visited Sabarmati Ashram with Prime Minister Narendra Modi before heading to the Motera stadium for the "Namaste Trump" event.

The US president's daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner are also accompanying him on the 36-hour India visit.

She chose a powder blue midi-dress with red floral prints by US-based label Proenza Schouler.

The Trumps will go to Agra to see the Taj Mahal before heading to New Delhi.

The trip ends on Tuesday night.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Herve Pierre Melania Trump donald trump PM Modi Namaste Trump Trump India visit
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Trump, Obama, Bush and more: Who are the 7 US Presidents who visited India?
Sunni Board chairman Zufar Farooqui. (Photo | ANI)
Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on five-acre Ayodhya site
For representational purposes
New tax regime to costlier foreign tours: Four changes that kick in from April 1
More than 20,000 people now come for follow-up at Cachar Cancer Hospital
This Chennai doctor, a Padmashri, moved to Assam 13 years to save patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appeals for peace in city before meeting Amit Shah
Jayalalithaa 72nd birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of 'Puratchi Thalaivi'
Gallery
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
According to a recent study by social media marketing firm Opendorse, Virat Kohli is the fifth most valuable athlete on Twitter. Check out the top five and their earning per tweet.
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: Check out how many crores these 'valuable athletes' earn per tweet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp