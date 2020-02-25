Activist Akhil Gogoi to launch hunger strike inside jail to intensify anti-CAA agitation

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Arrested Assam RTI activist and leader of peasants’ body Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) Akhil Gogoi will launch a hunger strike inside jail.

While being produced in a court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Guwahati on Tuesday, Gogoi said he, along with other arrested KMSS leaders, would launch the hunger strike within the jail premises from March 1 to intensify the agitation against controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

His supporters, who congregated outside the court complex, shouted slogans demanding his release and that of other KMSS leaders.

Gogoi, currently in judicial custody, was arrested by the police in the wake of the violent protests against the CAA in December last year. Subsequently, the NIA took his custody for his alleged linkage with the CPI (Maoist). Earlier, a case in this connection was registered with the Chandmari police station in Guwahati.

In the same case, Professor Arupjyoti Saikia of IIT, Guwahati, was grilled by the NIA several times.

