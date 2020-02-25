Bihar becomes first NDA-ruled state to pass resolution against NRC

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: The Bihar Assembly on Tuesday passed a unanimous resolution against the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Bihar.

Another resolution was also unanimously passed in the state assembly to implement only the old format of 2010 National Population Register (NPR) in the state.

The resolution comes after chief minister Nitish Kumar reiterated his stand against the implementation of the new NPR. He also informed that the Bihar government has already written to the Centre seeking omission of some contentious clauses from the new format of NPR.

To dispel the confusion, Kumar also read out Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s December 22, 2019 speech in which the PM categorically denied the implementation of pan-India NRC.

Quoting the letter, Kumar said that inclusion of transgenders in the NPR has been proposed. Amid a din in the assembly, Kumar demanded the motion of adjournment and a resolution against the new format of NPR, especially regarding the clause seeking details on parents' birthplace and date.

Kumar’s motion, for the first time, was backed by BJP senior leader and deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi in the assembly. Speaking on the NPR, Kumar added that he himself didn't know when his mother was born.

Nand Kishor Yadav, minister of road department, vehemently opposed Yadav's kala kanoon (black law) statement which led to chaos in the house.

Kumar also read out the proceedings of the CAA committee formed in 2003 in which RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was one of the members and approved it on record.

