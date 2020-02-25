Home Nation

Check your body odour before boarding: Aviation Ministry asks people to use deodorant

The aviation ministry has advised flyers to use deodorant before boarding a plane to avoid discomfort to other passengers. 

Published: 25th February 2020 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Kumar Vikram
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The aviation ministry has advised flyers to use deodorant before boarding a plane to avoid discomfort to other passengers. “A little bit of basic good manners and respect are always worth a thumbs up. While the animal kingdom runs on the power of smell, we always have the advantage of a good bath and a deodorant. Don’t be the reason for someone’s discomfort,” the civil aviation ministry tweeted from its official twitter handle on Monday.

Explaining further it also posted an illustration along with a message that read, “While we understand that being nihilistic is a personal choice but always check your body odour before you board a plane. With a limited space everyone has, no one would want to spend the entire flight next to someone smelling like a 
bird cage.”

Earlier, in a similar post, the ministry had advised people about space constraint and sitting etiquette.

“With the limited space you have, if you must recline, do it carefully. Always think about the people around you because no one wants your head in their laps.” These advisories came after an American Airlines passenger posted a video of a man punching the back of her reclined seat.

Officials said that at times complaints about such issues are received from air passengers and social media awareness drives like these are an effort to make people care about co-passengers.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aviation ministry Aviation ministry flyers
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Trump, Obama, Bush and more: Who are the 7 US Presidents who visited India?
Sunni Board chairman Zufar Farooqui. (Photo | ANI)
Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on five-acre Ayodhya site
For representational purposes
New tax regime to costlier foreign tours: Four changes that kick in from April 1
More than 20,000 people now come for follow-up at Cachar Cancer Hospital
This Chennai doctor, a Padmashri, moved to Assam 13 years to save patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appeals for peace in city before meeting Amit Shah
Jayalalithaa 72nd birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of 'Puratchi Thalaivi'
Gallery
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
According to a recent study by social media marketing firm Opendorse, Virat Kohli is the fifth most valuable athlete on Twitter. Check out the top five and their earning per tweet.
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: Check out how many crores these 'valuable athletes' earn per tweet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp