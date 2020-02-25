Check your body odour before boarding: Aviation Ministry asks people to use deodorant

Kumar Vikram By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The aviation ministry has advised flyers to use deodorant before boarding a plane to avoid discomfort to other passengers. “A little bit of basic good manners and respect are always worth a thumbs up. While the animal kingdom runs on the power of smell, we always have the advantage of a good bath and a deodorant. Don’t be the reason for someone’s discomfort,” the civil aviation ministry tweeted from its official twitter handle on Monday.

Explaining further it also posted an illustration along with a message that read, “While we understand that being nihilistic is a personal choice but always check your body odour before you board a plane. With a limited space everyone has, no one would want to spend the entire flight next to someone smelling like a

bird cage.”

While the animal kingdom runs on the power of smell, we always have the advantage of a good bath and a deodorant. Don't be a reason for someone's discomfort.#BeAResponsibleTraveller #EtiquettesOfFlying pic.twitter.com/Zmja3NXRFx — Ministry of Civil Aviation (@MoCA_GoI) February 24, 2020

Earlier, in a similar post, the ministry had advised people about space constraint and sitting etiquette.

“With the limited space you have, if you must recline, do it carefully. Always think about the people around you because no one wants your head in their laps.” These advisories came after an American Airlines passenger posted a video of a man punching the back of her reclined seat.

Officials said that at times complaints about such issues are received from air passengers and social media awareness drives like these are an effort to make people care about co-passengers.

