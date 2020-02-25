Home Nation

Deepak Prakash appointed BJP Jharkhand chief

Prakash was a party general secretary in Jharkhand and his elevation comes close on the heels of the election of Babulal Marandi as the BJP legislative party leader in the state.

Published: 25th February 2020 01:21 PM

RANCHI: Within hours of former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi elected as BJP legislative party leader, Party’s National President JP Nadda appointed State unit General Secretary Deepak Prakash as Party’s State President in Jharkhand on Tuesday.

Prakash will be replacing Laxman Gilua, who had resigned after the party lost power in 2019 Assembly polls but was asked to remain on the post till the appointment of new State President.

Deepak Prakash, who was initially connected with Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and later joined BJP, is said to be very close to Marandi. When Marandi formed JVM (P) in 2006, Prakash was one of the prominent leaders who joined him, but again came back to BJP fold after a few years and had been playing an important role in the organizations since then.

