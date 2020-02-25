Deepak Prakash appointed BJP Jharkhand chief

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Within hours of former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi elected as BJP legislative party leader, Party’s National President JP Nadda appointed State unit General Secretary Deepak Prakash as Party’s State President in Jharkhand on Tuesday.

Prakash will be replacing Laxman Gilua, who had resigned after the party lost power in 2019 Assembly polls but was asked to remain on the post till the appointment of new State President.

Deepak Prakash, who was initially connected with Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and later joined BJP, is said to be very close to Marandi. When Marandi formed JVM (P) in 2006, Prakash was one of the prominent leaders who joined him, but again came back to BJP fold after a few years and had been playing an important role in the organizations since then.