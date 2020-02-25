Home Nation

DGCA shouldn't certify action of airlines other than Indigo: Delhi HC on Kunal Kamra flying ban

Kamra said he was banned by IndiGo for a six-month period before its internal committee even arrived at a decision while other airlines - Air India, Spicejet, GoAir imposed an indefinite ban.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said aviation regulator DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo, which imposed an indefinite flying ban without an inquiry on stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for allegedly heckling journalist Arnab Goswami on a flight.

In his petition, Kamra said he was banned by IndiGo for a six-month period before its internal committee even arrived at a decision while other airlines -- Air India, Spicejet and GoAir -- imposed an indefinite ban on him. The comedian, represented by senior advocates Vivek Tankha, Gopal Sankaranarayanan and Mohit Mathur, has moved the high court seeking directions to DGCA to direct the airlines to revoke the ban.

He has also sought action against the airlines for taking the action in alleged violation of Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR).

Justice Navin Chawla asked the DGCA to take instructions on what steps it intends to take regarding the action by the other airlines and listed the matter for hearing on February 27.

Kamra has also sought directions to the DGCA to expeditiously decide his representation to take action against the airlines.

Delhi High Court DGCA Kunal Kamra
