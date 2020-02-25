Home Nation

Did lapse on Chattisgarh forest department's part fail to save endangered Himalayan Griffin vulture?

The Himalayan Griffin vulture, a native to India, Pakistan and Nepal, has been listed as ‘critically endangered’ since 2002.

Published: 25th February 2020 09:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 09:35 PM   |  A+A-

The Himalayan Griffin vulture

The Himalayan Griffin vulture

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh forest department owing to its alleged poor handling failed to save an ailing subadult Himalayan Griffin vulture — endangered Schedule-1 species after keeping it in captivity for almost 18-odd days.

The wildlife activists cited the state forest department’s callous handling of the wounded vulture, which was traced by youths never Geedam in Maoist-affected Dantewada.

The Himalayan Griffin vulture, a native to India, Pakistan and Nepal, has been listed as ‘critically endangered’ since 2002.

ALSO READ: Ailing vulture suffers as people scramble to take pictures with endangered bird species in Chhattisgarh

The initial cruelty for the scavenging bird that faces threat of extinction and not usually sighted in Chhattisgarh was seen at the Geedam forest division premises where the department staff didn’t stop the locals who were seen forcibly extending the avian’s feathers and posing next to it for photos.

Later the ailing vulture was transported for over 500 km from Dantewada to Kanan-Pendari mini-zoo at Bilaspur for its proper treatment and care. But it couldn’t survive.

“Earlier there were two expert veterinary doctors but owing to some unknown difference with the forest department both left. The vulture was attended by a fresh veterinary doctor. Ideally, such doctors should be initially suitably trained by the Wildlife Institute of India before their field placement.

"The forest department failed to take requisite measures and care,” said Mansoor Khan, wildlife and environment activist.

Despite repeated attempts neither the divisional forest officer, Satyadeo Sharma, nor the conservator, who is the superintendent of the Kanan-Pendari mini-zoo, V K Chourasia, were available for their comments.

They also didn’t respond to messages.

Wildlife enthusiasts suspect that the department officials might attempt to conceal the real reason behind the death after the post-mortem report is out.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chattisgarh forest department Himalayan Griffin vulture
India Matters
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon (Photo: PTI)
Man posing as MP Governor Lalji Tandon calls 3 BJP MLAs, demands lakhs of rupees
Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu in a scene from 'Thappad'. (Photo | Twitter)
Thappad: The slap that Indian society needed?
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.(Photo | PTI)
Bihar becomes first NDA-ruled state to pass resolution against NRC
Image for representational purpose only.
Kerala cops to probe 'love jihad' angle after tour operator's arrest for rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Dutee Chand to Pratibha Ray: Saluting Odisha's 12 amazing Devis
Passersby look at the charred remains of vehicles which were set ablaze by rioters during clashes over the new citizenship law at Mustafabad area of East Delhi Tuesday Feb. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Riots : Situation escalates as mob attacks journalists; death toll rises to 10
Gallery
Thick smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, pelting stones, vandalising shops and threatening locals, as fresh violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Tuesday, a day after seven people were killed in communal clashes ov
Northeast Delhi burns as 13 die in riots over CAA
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp