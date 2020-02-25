Home Nation

J-K administration directs health officials to implement Aadhaar linked birth registration by June

 The commissioner also directed the officers to cover all associated hospitals, district hospitals, CHCs, PHCs and private hospitals under the scheme, he said.

Published: 25th February 2020 12:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 12:27 AM   |  A+A-

Aadhaar Card

For representational purposes

By PTI

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday directed health officials to fully implement the Aadhaar linked birth registration (ALBR) and civil registration system (CRS) till June this year, an official spokesperson said.

Financial Commissioner, Health & Medical Education, Atal Dulloo issued these directions while chairing a meeting convened here, he said.

Dulloo stressed on completion of all the technical formalities for successful implementation of the program, the spokesperson said.

 The commissioner also directed the officers to cover all associated hospitals, district hospitals, CHCs, PHCs and private hospitals under the scheme, he said.

Dulloo further advised the officials to start training the manpower, the spokesperson said.

During the meeting, the representatives from the Unique Identification Authority of India gave a detailed presentation about the process and benefits of the ALBR and CRS, saying the programs will quickly provide a unique identification to newborns.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Aadhaar cards Aadhaar linked birth registration
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Trump, Obama, Bush and more: Who are the 7 US Presidents who visited India?
Sunni Board chairman Zufar Farooqui. (Photo | ANI)
Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on five-acre Ayodhya site
For representational purposes
New tax regime to costlier foreign tours: Four changes that kick in from April 1
More than 20,000 people now come for follow-up at Cachar Cancer Hospital
This Chennai doctor, a Padmashri, moved to Assam 13 years to save patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appeals for peace in city before meeting Amit Shah
Jayalalithaa 72nd birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of 'Puratchi Thalaivi'
Gallery
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
According to a recent study by social media marketing firm Opendorse, Virat Kohli is the fifth most valuable athlete on Twitter. Check out the top five and their earning per tweet.
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: Check out how many crores these 'valuable athletes' earn per tweet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp