Kolkata boy to marry acid attack survivor he helped save

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: A youth of Dum Dum area stood by an acid-attack victim like a rock through her year-long healing and has now decided to marry her. The couple will tie the knot on Tuesday. Sanchita Yadav’s travails began in September 2014 when her lover splashed acid on her face for turning him down. She suffered serious injuries on her face and lost vision in the right eye permanently.

“I can’t forget that evening. I saw him standing with a bottle and the next moment felt searing pain and burns to my face. I screamed and fainted. It was Shuvro, who came to my rescue,’’ recounts Sanchita.

The woman in her late 20s lost her father a decade ago. “I am from a poor family. I could not even afford the auto-rickshaw fare to get to a hospital for the treatment process. Shuvro would take me on his bicycle. I have no vision in my right eye. Shuvro says, he is my right eye,’’ she said.

“She was from my locality. I used to like her but never got an opportunity to express it. On the day of the incident, when I heard Sanchita’s screams, I ran to her. I took her to hospital,’’ said Shuvro. The man, an employee of a private firm, fought a legal battle and got the suspect arrested.

The trial is yet to start. “I will bring justice to her,’’ he said, adding, “My family was initially hesitant. A few days ago, Sanchita’s mother passed away. My family decided to accept my decision.’’