Top institutes asked to invite Nobel winners, academics

Sumi Sukanya dutta By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Human Resources Development Ministry has instructed top centrally-funded institutions to be given the “Institute of Eminence” tag over the last two years to routinely invite Nobel laureates, academicians and faculties from other countries. This was aimed at creating better global perception about institutes such as the Indian Institute of Sciences, Bengaluru and Indian Institutes of Technology.

In a high-level review meeting of the 20 institutes that were given the IOE tag by the ministry, the ones which have slipped in global rankings were pulled up. The nudge comes following the lower rankings of the IISC and IIT, Bombay in recently released Times High Education Emerging Economies University rankings 2020.

The government has granted the tag to 10 public and private institutes each. The first category features institutes such as IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Madras, IIT Kaharagpur, IISC, Delhi University, University of Hyderabad, Benaras Hindu University, Jadavpur University, University of Calcutta and Anna University, Chennai.

On Monday, HRD minister Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank, chairing the meeting to assess the progress of these institutions, urged them to improve their position in global rankings and to make themselves the centres of excellence at global level. The minister also reviewed the status of infrastructure and human resource in these institutions.