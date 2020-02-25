With US President Trump by his side, PM Modi vows to fight terror

Pushkar Banakar By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that ties between India and the US have significantly enhanced under the leadership of President Donald Trump even as the US President said both countries are committed to fighting terrorists and their ideology. “That is why my government is working with Pakistan to crack down on terror groups. The US and India are committed to protecting their citizens against the threat of radical Islamic terrorism. Today ISIS territorial caliphate is 100 per cent destroyed. Monster Al Baghdadi is dead,” Trump said.

Describing Namaste Trump event as new history, Modi said that Trump’s visit will mark a chapter that will be a document of progress and prosperity of the Indian and American people. Emphasising on the similarities between the two nations, the prime minister said that on one hand there is a land of freedom while on the other there is a land that considers the world to be its family.

“One takes pride in the Statue of Liberty, while the other takes pride in the Statute of Unity. There is so much that we share: Values, ideals, spirit of enterprise and innovation, opportunities and challenges,” the prime minister said. Earlier, Modi received Trump at the Ahmedabad airport with cultural dances and a roadshow that lead to Motera stadium. Trump was received by the trademark Modi-hug. Before his arrival, Trump had tweeted in Hindi saying he was on his way to India and was eagerly waiting to meet the people of India. Modi replied to the tweet by saying Atithi Devo Bhava (Guest is God) “India awaits your arrival, President Trump. Your visit is definitely going to further strengthen the friendship between our nations. See you very soon.”