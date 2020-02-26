Home Nation

Delhi riots: Toll mounts to 13 as national capital remains on edge

Northeast Delhi continued to boil and reported multiple incidents of arson and violence for the third consecutive day on Tuesday.

Published: 26th February 2020 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 08:37 AM

Burned Majar at Chand Bagh area during a protest over the Citizenship Amendment Act in north east Delhi on Tuesday Feb. 25 2020. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Northeast Delhi continued to boil and reported multiple incidents of arson and violence for the third consecutive day on Tuesday.

Communal violence over the amended citizenship law escalated taking the death toll to 13 as police struggled to check the rioters who ran amok on streets, burning and looting shops, pelting stones and thrashing people.

More than 200 people, who were injured, were taken to the GTB Hospital. Police claimed a total of 56 policemen, including two DCPs were injured.  

Confusion also prevailed relating to police orders.

While some reports said curfew and ‘shoot-at-sight’ orders were issued by the Delhi Police, the officers refuted the claim. Late at night, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and NSA Ajit Doval reached northeast Delhi and called an emergency meeting in the DCP’s (North-east) office. 

Areas such as Maujpur, Babarpur, Jaffrabad once again saw fresh clashes. Maujpur Chowk witnessed stone-pelting and even firing.

At Jaffrabad, while women continued to stage protest against CAA, men appeared agitated and violent. At stone’s throw distance in Seelampur an uneasy calm prevailed as large groups of men roamed with sticks and rods.

“Where is Amit Shah, why can’t he take an action now? No one wants bloodshed, we also don’t want to get involved in violence. But if we are targeted and attacked, we will not remain inside our houses,” asked a resident Mohammad Yunus.

At Maujpur Babarpur stone pelting started around afternoon. Some of the policemen, who were on duty at the spot, said there were rounds of firing in the air by the two communities.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting at noon with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, CM Arvind Kejriwal, city police commissioner Amulya Patnaik and others on steps to restore peace. In scenes not seen in the capital for decades, frenzied groups thrashed people on the road.

Media persons were also attacked. 

