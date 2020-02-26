Home Nation

Malegaon blast case accused Sudhakar Chaturvedi fined for 'wasting court's time'

Pragya Singh Thakur, who won the LS election from Bhopal last year, is one of the prime accused in the Malegaon blast case.

Published: 26th February 2020 11:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 11:15 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A special court on Wednesday imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case for "wasting court's time by filing unecessary application".

The accused, Sudhakar Chaturvedi, had filed an application seeking that the case diary be deposited in the court under section 172 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had, however, objected to the application saying that section 172 (3) clearly indicates that the no such diary can be filed, special public prosecutor Avinash Rasal said.

"The accused has no access to these documents. Only judge can see it and whenever the court has asked us, we have produced it," he added.

A similar application had been filed by the accused in 2016, which was rejected by then special judge presiding over the case.

Taking all these things into consideration, special NIA court judge V S Padalkar rejected Chatrurvedi's application, the special public prosecutor said.

The court observed that the accused was delaying the trial and wasting its time by filing such applications and directed him to pay the fine within three days.

The Bombay High Court had on Tuesday observed that there has not been any "effective progress" in the trial of the blast case.

The bench directed the NIA to explain why the trial was being prolonged, and adjourned the hearing till March 16.

Six people were killed and 100 injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in the North Maharashtra town of Malegaon, about 200 kms from here on September 29, 2008.

Pragya Singh Thakur, who won the Lok Sabha election from Bhopal last year, is one of the prime accused in the case.

Apart from Chaturvedi, the other accused in the case are Army officer Lt Col Prasad Purohit, Ramesh Upadhyay, Ajay Rahirkar and Sudhakar Dwivedi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Malegaon blast Malegaon blast case Sudhakar Chaturvedi
India Matters
How anti-CAA protests distort the truth
A still from Rajinikanth-starrer 'Darbar'. (Photo| YouTube Screen grab)
Rajini's next film 'Annaatthe' originally written for Ajith, claim fans
India's players celebrate after victory against New Zealand during the Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and India in Melbourne on February 27, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
Women's T20 WC: India seal semifinal spot with four-run win over NZ
She Taxis to hit Kochi streets with renewed energy in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
Russian superstar Maria Sharapova was once the most sought-after female athlete on the planet. She beat Serena Williams to lift her first Grand Slam title when she 'was just a bony teenager' and went on to complete Career Grand Slam many years later. Injuries held her back, but Maria bravely fought her way back to the top before receiving a WADA ban which she claims not to be her fault. (Graphic| CK Vijesh)
Maria Sharapova retirement: Reliving the tennis star's life and career through her own words | Soviet Union, Chernobyl, Serene Williams, WADA and more...
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp