Members of BJP MP’s son’s wedding party create nuisance on board Bhopal-bound train, one arrested

Published: 26th February 2020 10:28 PM

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Passengers bound to attend the marriage of four-time BJP MP Ganesh Singh’s son created unimaginable nuisance onboard the train between Katni and Damoh railway stations of Madhya Pradesh on Monday night.

According to informed sources, Sankalp Singh, the son of four-time BJP MP from Satna Lok Sabha seat was married at a glittering ceremony in Indore on Tuesday.

Around 180 passengers forming part of the baraat (wedding party) boarded six coaches of the Rewa-Habibganj Rewanchal Express train from Satna on Monday evening.

Many passengers were reportedly in an inebriated state and caused nuisance inside the coaches, particularly by Alarm Chain Pulling (ACP) multiple times.

According to Railway Protection Force (RPF) sources, just when the train was reaching the Damoh railway station, a man identified as Dipak Singh, who formed part of the BJP MP’s son’s marriage procession committed pulled the chain.

The on-duty railway cop caught hold of Dipak and tried to bring him to the railway police outpost.

But the other members of the group tried to stop the railway police from taking him into custody.

Those accompanying him (Dipak) also pulled the train chain at least three to four times, causing a delay of both their train and the one coming behind them.

According to unconfirmed reports the delay caused by the repeated ACP could have caused loss of around Rs 8 lakh to the Railways.

RPF sources told Express that the man accused of pulling the chain was subsequently arrested on Monday- night.

He along with dozens of unidentified passengers has been booked u/s 141, 145 and 146 of The Railways Act.

While the state BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal denied any comment in the matter, senior MP Congress leader Narendra Saluja (who is also the media coordinator of CM Kamal Nath) questioned why in most of such cases, involvement of those linked to BJP is coming to fore.

