More sectors now in bilateral basket as India-US ties get a comprehensive strategic global label

Pushkar Banakar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India and the US on Tuesday decide to enhance their ties to a comprehensive strategic global partnership, expanding the horizon to many more significant sectors.

“In our discussion today, we have positively considered every important aspect of this partnership, be it defence and security, energy strategic partnership, technology cooperation, global connectivity, trade relations or people-to-people relations,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after holding talks with President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

The defence deals, which the US President announced on Monday, were also signed. The two sides also decided that the US International Financial Development Corporation would set up a permanent office in India to boost women entrepreneurship in the country.

According to officials, a comprehensive strategic global partnership will ensure cooperation between the two countries in all sectors like trade, energy, defence and security, technology and people-to-people connect.

“So far, the relations between India and the US hinged mainly on trade and defence. Now, by deciding that the ties will be comprehensive, we can expect more people-to-people connect and cooperation in other sectors,” said Harinder Sekhon of the Vivekananda International Foundation and an Indo-US relations expert. The comprehensive partnership will also benefit both countries.

“As the US is the largest producer of energy and India the largest consumer, the enhanced cooperation will lead to more pacts and agreements in the energy sector. This is mutually beneficial as it will help reduce the trade deficit, a US concern, and also help meet the energy demands in India,” an official said.