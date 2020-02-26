Opposition behaviour on CAA irresponsible, effort to tarnish India's image: Yogi Adityanath 

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Launching a scathing attack on the opposition, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused it of trying to create chaos in the country, over the amended citizenship law.

He also said that it was a "sickening effort" on the opposition's part to tarnish the country's image while participating in a debate over state budget 2020-21.

"The energy of the administrative machinery which should be involved with the work of development, is being diverted. Efforts are being made to block the development of the state. An attempt is being made to tarnish the image of the country," he said.

“Now the days of doom will not arrive,” he said while cautioning the protesters against spreading any violence.

“No one will be spared if found indulging in violence and hate-mongering,” said the CM in the house.

He added that those who were thinking of indulging in arson, violence and taking the law to ransom in the name of CAA, should know that it would never happen.

"We will give security to everyone," he said.

Adityanath emphasised that CAA is a law meant to grant citizenship and was originally introduced by Congress.

"It was created by the Congress government. The only modification done in it pertained to limit of time period for granting citizenship. It has been reduced from 11 years to five years," he said.

Calling the opposition's attitude towards CAA "irresponsible", he accused it of creating confusion among the people.

"This is an irreparable loss to the society and a fraud with the Constitution of the country. The coming generations will never forgive them for this act," he said.

Meanwhile, leaves of policemen were cancelled and a flag march was carried out in several cities of Uttar Pradesh as a precautionary measure against any possible disturbance following violence in Delhi, which claimed 27 lives.

IG Agra range, Satish Ganesh, who was on leave after supervising US first family’s visit to Taj, was asked to resume duty immediately.

While Aligarh was turned into a fortress with deployment of over a dozen companies of PAC and RAF, Section 144 of CrPC was clamped in Meerut division.

In Bareilly, Additional DG Avinash Chandra warned the protesters against indulging in violence saying he would not let violence in the state escalate, like that in Delhi.

Meanwhile, following intelligence inputs, the state home department asked all the ADG rank officials to stay put in high alert in districts like Rampur, Moradabad, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal and Muzaffarnagar.

