Police issue prohibitory notices to 302 people in Aligarh

By PTI

ALIGARH: The Aligarh Police has issued prohibitory notices to over 300 people restricting their movement and warning them of action if there is any trouble in the city, which has seen violent clashes over changes in the citizenship act.

Officials said the "red notices" were issued on Tuesday to 302 people in connection with the violence on Sunday, informing them about restriction on their movement.

Such notices are issued under section 107/116 of the CrPC to specific persons in areas where prohibitory orders are already in place under section 144 of the CrPC, which bans assembly of more than four people.

The notices have been issued in connection with the violence in Upper Court locality Sunday evening when women protesters were asked to vacate a sit-in site.

The tension spilled over to Monday morning when clashes broke out between the anti-CAA protesters and the police in Jamalpur locality.

The police also took some initiatives on Wednesday to maintain peace in the city and called upon all sections of society to join hands and play a proactive role in keeping harmony, Additional Director General of Police (Agra Range) Ajay Anand said.

He said that police are on high alerts and patrolling on highways have been intensified in view of the communal disturbances in the national capital.

Anand said all stakeholders should engage with each other in small groups to help preserve peace.

"All sections of society will have to join hands in helping maintain peace in the city," he told PTI.

Meanwhile, DIG Pratender Singh said one Mohammad Tariq, who suffered gunshot injuries on Sunday, is "stable and recovering" at the Jawaharlal Nehru hospital.

"The rumour of his death is absolutely baseless," he said.

On Tuesday, a meeting of a number of Hindu right wing groups including Vishwa Hindu Parishad was held at Achaltal Gumti.

They issued a statement demanding that stringent National Security Act be imposed on those who are persisting with anti-CAA protests.

They have demanded that an attempt to murder case registered against local BJP leader Vinay Varshney be dropped.

Varshney has been named in an attempt to murder case filed by the family of Mohammad Tariq.