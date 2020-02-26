Home Nation

Police issue prohibitory notices to 302 people in Aligarh

The tension spilled over to Monday morning when clashes broke out between the anti-CAA protesters and the police in Jamalpur locality.

Published: 26th February 2020 09:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 09:03 PM   |  A+A-

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

ALIGARH: The Aligarh Police has issued prohibitory notices to over 300 people restricting their movement and warning them of action if there is any trouble in the city, which has seen violent clashes over changes in the citizenship act.

Officials said the "red notices" were issued on Tuesday to 302 people in connection with the violence on Sunday, informing them about restriction on their movement.

Such notices are issued under section 107/116 of the CrPC to specific persons in areas where prohibitory orders are already in place under section 144 of the CrPC, which bans assembly of more than four people.

The notices have been issued in connection with the violence in Upper Court locality Sunday evening when women protesters were asked to vacate a sit-in site.

The tension spilled over to Monday morning when clashes broke out between the anti-CAA protesters and the police in Jamalpur locality.

The police also took some initiatives on Wednesday to maintain peace in the city and called upon all sections of society to join hands and play a proactive role in keeping harmony, Additional Director General of Police (Agra Range) Ajay Anand said.

He said that police are on high alerts and patrolling on highways have been intensified in view of the communal disturbances in the national capital.

Anand said all stakeholders should engage with each other in small groups to help preserve peace.

"All sections of society will have to join hands in helping maintain peace in the city," he told PTI.

Meanwhile, DIG Pratender Singh said one Mohammad Tariq, who suffered gunshot injuries on Sunday, is "stable and recovering" at the Jawaharlal Nehru hospital.

"The rumour of his death is absolutely baseless," he said.

On Tuesday, a meeting of a number of Hindu right wing groups including Vishwa Hindu Parishad was held at Achaltal Gumti.

They issued a statement demanding that stringent National Security Act be imposed on those who are persisting with anti-CAA protests.

They have demanded that an attempt to murder case registered against local BJP leader Vinay Varshney be dropped.

Varshney has been named in an attempt to murder case filed by the family of Mohammad Tariq.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aligarh Aligarh Police
India Matters
How anti-CAA protests distort the truth
A still from Rajinikanth-starrer 'Darbar'. (Photo| YouTube Screen grab)
Rajini's next film 'Annaatthe' originally written for Ajith, claim fans
India's players celebrate after victory against New Zealand during the Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and India in Melbourne on February 27, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
Women's T20 WC: India seal semifinal spot with four-run win over NZ
She Taxis to hit Kochi streets with renewed energy in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
Russian superstar Maria Sharapova was once the most sought-after female athlete on the planet. She beat Serena Williams to lift her first Grand Slam title when she 'was just a bony teenager' and went on to complete Career Grand Slam many years later. Injuries held her back, but Maria bravely fought her way back to the top before receiving a WADA ban which she claims not to be her fault. (Graphic| CK Vijesh)
Maria Sharapova retirement: Reliving the tennis star's life and career through her own words | Soviet Union, Chernobyl, Serene Williams, WADA and more...
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp