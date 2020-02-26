Home Nation

Protestors have cleared out from Jaffarabad, Maujpur: Delhi Police

At least 13 persons lost their lives and around 190 are injured in the violence that has been raging in North-East Delhi since Monday.

Published: 26th February 2020 02:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 02:31 AM   |  A+A-

Thick smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, pelting stones, vandalising shops and threatening locals, as fresh violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Tuesday, a day after seven people were killed in communal clashes over the amended citizenship law.

Thick smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, pelting stones, vandalising shops and threatening locals, as fresh violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Tuesday, a day after seven people were killed in communal clashes over the amended citizenship law. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police Special Commissioner, Crime, Satish Golcha on Wednesday said that protesters have left sites of protest in Jaffarabad and Maujpur in northeast Delhi and the situation is under control.

"The protesters have left the Jaffarabad Metro station and the Maujpur Chowk is also clear. Now, 66 Foota road is absolutely clear of all protests," Golcha told media persons here.

On Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with Delhi Police and his ministry officials in the wake of violence that has been raging in the national capital for the past two days.

It was the third meeting chaired by the Home Minister in less than 24 hours.

Newly-appointed Special Commissioner of Delhi Police (Law and Order) SN Shrivastava also attended the meeting, which started at around 7 pm and lasted till 10 pm.

Shah had also chaired a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and other political leaders regarding the violence and the prevailing situation in Delhi.

At least 13 persons lost their lives and around 190 are injured in the violence that has been raging in North-East Delhi since Monday.

TAGS
Delhi Riots communal riots Delhi Police
