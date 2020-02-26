Retired army men to help in dealing with Maoists 

By Express News Service

RANCHI: To deal with Maoists, retired Army men will be training police personnel with jungle warfare skills. More than 30 army men, who are qualified trainers and have already taken commando training while serving in the army, will be hired by Jharkhand Police for honing counter insurgency and anti-terrorism skills among the police personnel at Netarhaat, Hazaribagha nd Musabani and Tender Gram training camps.

“Qualified Army men will be hired on contractual basis to train police personnel in counter insurgency and anti-terrorism, and prepare them to take on Maoists in forest areas. Police personnel, who are below 35 years of age will provided 9-months capsule course on voluntary basis, during which their combat skills in jungle warfare will be honed,” said Commandant of Counter Insurgency and Anti-Terrorist School Colonel (Retired) Khalid Ahmed Khan. Since most of the posts are vacant, fresh hiring of retired Army men is being done to fill up the posts, he added.

“Ads for 30 posts of Havildars and 8 Junior Commissioned Officers has been published for which recruitment of retired Army men will be done on February 23,” said the Colonel. Objective is to give exposure of jungle warfare, he added.