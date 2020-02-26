Home Nation

Retired army men to help in dealing with Maoists 

To deal with Maoists, retired Army men will be training police personnel with jungle warfare skills. 

Published: 26th February 2020 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

Anti-Naxal Forces

Anti-Naxal Forces (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

RANCHI: To deal with Maoists, retired Army men will be training police personnel with jungle warfare skills. More than 30 army men, who are qualified trainers and have already taken commando training while serving in the army, will be hired by Jharkhand Police for honing counter insurgency and anti-terrorism skills among the police personnel at Netarhaat, Hazaribagha nd Musabani and Tender Gram training camps.     

“Qualified Army men will be hired on contractual basis to train police personnel in counter insurgency and anti-terrorism, and prepare them to take on Maoists in forest areas. Police personnel, who are below 35 years of age will provided 9-months capsule course on voluntary basis, during which their combat skills in jungle warfare will be honed,” said Commandant of Counter Insurgency and Anti-Terrorist School Colonel (Retired) Khalid Ahmed Khan. Since most of the posts are vacant, fresh hiring of retired Army men is being done to fill up the posts, he added.    

“Ads for 30 posts of Havildars and 8 Junior Commissioned Officers has been published for which recruitment of retired Army men will be done on February 23,” said the Colonel. Objective is to give exposure of jungle warfare, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon (Photo: PTI)
Man posing as MP Governor Lalji Tandon calls 3 BJP MLAs, demands lakhs of rupees
Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu in a scene from 'Thappad'. (Photo | Twitter)
Thappad: The slap that Indian society needed?
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.(Photo | PTI)
Bihar becomes first NDA-ruled state to pass resolution against NRC
Image for representational purpose only.
Kerala cops to probe 'love jihad' angle after tour operator's arrest for rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Dutee Chand to Pratibha Ray: Saluting Odisha's 12 amazing Devis
Passersby look at the charred remains of vehicles which were set ablaze by rioters during clashes over the new citizenship law at Mustafabad area of East Delhi Tuesday Feb. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Riots : Situation escalates as mob attacks journalists; death toll rises to 10
Gallery
Thick smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, pelting stones, vandalising shops and threatening locals, as fresh violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Tuesday, a day after seven people were killed in communal clashes ov
Northeast Delhi burns as 13 die in riots over CAA
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp