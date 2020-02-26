Srinagar diary

Home Nation

The four-member committee is led by principal secretary Rohit Kansal. The committee has been directed to submit its report to the government within a month.

Published: 26th February 2020 02:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 10:09 AM

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

Panel to probe lapses in Tawi lake project
The administration has formed a four-member committee to probe lapses and fix responsibility in the poor execution of the contract of Auto Mechanically Operated Gated Barrage on River Tawi, known as artificial Tawi lake project in Jammu. The four-member committee is led by principal secretary Rohit Kansal. The committee has been directed to submit its report to the government within a month. The government had cancelled GR Infra Projects Limited’s contract for developing artificial Tawi Lake last year. The contractor had missed six deadlines on completion of the project until 2018.  

HC serves notice to govt on price rise
The J&K High Court has served a show-cause notice to Lt Governor-led administration after an application was moved in the court stating that essential commodities were being sold at higher rates in Valley without any check. The division bench comprising Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur issued the show cause to commissioner secretary, Food and Civil Supplies and Commissioner Transport department and directed them to respond to the contention of the interim relief prayed by the petitioner. The next hearing of the case has been fixed after four weeks. The application, which has been moved by J&K Peoples Forum through general secretary M M Shuja, states that administration had totally to address the issue of price hike in the Valley.

Ambulances to be fitted with GPS 
The health and medical education department is all set to launch the much-awaited Global Positioning System (GPS)-fitted ambulances in Jammu and Kashmir from next month. According to officials, around 316 GPS-fitted ambulances will be operational from March. The high-tech ambulances will be distributed equally between Kashmir and Jammu regions of the newly created UT. People can avail the service, also known as critical care ambulance, by dialling 108 while for a normal ambulance they can dial 102. The GPS-equipped ambulances will be connected to a control room.

CCTV cameras to be installed at checkpoints
To curb illegal ferrying of construction material to the no-go and green zones in Srinagar, the administration is planning to install CCTV cameras at prime locations. The Lakes and Waterways Development Authority, which looks after the maintenance of water bodies including Dal Lake, has been directed to install CCTV cameras at checkpoints to curb illegal ferrying of construction material in Dal areas. The CCTV will be installed at five prime locations and the funds would be granted under the Smart City project.

Fayaz wani
Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir fayazwani123@gmail.com

