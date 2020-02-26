Violence by anti-CAA activists premeditated: MoS Home G Kishan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday described the violence by anti-CAA activists in Delhi as premeditated, one that was aimed at maligning the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Tuesday, the Union Minister asked: "Do you call it a protest if one holds the national flag in one hand and stones in the other to kill the policemen?" He said that the Centre was exercising extreme restraint in spite of provocations till now.

"The Centre cannot remain patient anymore when protests are turning violent and anti-CAA activists are killing police," he said and wanted to know how the CAA was against Indians. "There is not a single word against either Pakistan or Bangladesh or any region or religion. Then why this violence?" he asked.

In an oblique reference to MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, he said "those" who were organising meetings in various parts of Hyderabad and were speaking against the CAA and the Centre should explain how the CAA was against Indians.