After Delhi riots, uneasy calm prevails in Aligarh, internet suspended

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: After a communal flare-up in Delhi, the situation remained volatile in western UP district of Aligarh where district administration extended the curbs on internet services till Thursday midnight. However, the sources claimed that the curbs may continue in the wake of Friday prayers.

Aligarh City Magistrate Court, meanwhile, issued an arrest warrant against 100 people in Sasnigate, Kotwali and Delhi gate areas for raising pro-Pakistan slogans at protests against Citizenship Amendment Act on Wednesday. Notably, the ongoing anti-CAA stir intensified in the city areas on Wednesday with woman protestors sitting on dharna and laying a blockade on the road at Quarsi bypass near Jeevangarh locality for the last 72 hours.

The protests gained momentum when the district administration tried to remove the protestors in Upper Kot area after last Sunday’s violence. Moreover, the district administration also issued notices to over 150 persons for violating the peace. The authorities claimed that the arrest warrants and notices for breach of peace were issued after a few people were found distributing pamphlets and raising the slogans like ‘Pakistan Zindabad.’

Over 300 people were issued similar notices on Tuesday as well. All those who have been issued the arrest warrants and notice for violation of peace will have to seek bail by filling the surety failing which they will be serve non-bailable warrants.

The sources also confirmed posters reading – ‘We stand for any violence in terms of CAA-NRC’—had also come up during protests. However, they were later removed after objections raised by a few people.

An uneasy calm has been prevailing in the city since Sunday. A number of business establishments and shops remained closed in sensitive areas, including Upper Kot, Delhi gate, Turkmangate, Babri Mandi, Bhujpura, Gahs ki Mandi, Shah Jamal areas.

Meanwhile, the district police force, led by SSP Muniraj, conducted a flag march in the old city areas of Aligarh appealing the people to maintain communal harmony. ADG Agra zone Ajay Anand is camping in the city and holding meetings of peace committees. He is issuing appeals to the people to desist from falling prey to rumour mongering and inform the police on finding anybody sticking or distributing banners and posters with inflammatory content.