Asaduddin Owaisi's anti-CAA rally in Thane put off after request by cops

By PTI

THANE: A public rally against CAA, NRC and NPR, scheduled to be addressed by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday evening, has been put off following a request by the police, an official said.

The police had requested the organisers to postpone the rally in view of the prevailing situation in the country, he said.

Owaisi was scheduled to address the rally at Parshuram Taware Stadium in Dhobi Talao area of Bhiwandi 6 pm onwards.

The local unit of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul- Muslimeen (AIMIM) had organised the rally.

However, the Bhoiwada Police Station on Wednesday sent a letter to the party's local unit, urging it to postpone the event.

"The police sent a letter to the organisers and requested them to postpone the public meeting considering the prevailing situation in the country and the organisers agreed to the request," DCP (Zone II) Rajkumar Shinde said.

Taking to Twitter, AIMIM MP from Aurangabad Imtiaz Jaleel said, "AIMIM chief MP Asad Owaisi public meeting in Bhivandi, Mumbai to be held today evening stands postponed after police denies permission and request the event to be held at a later date. We assure that same would now be held in 2nd week of March under leadership of Mr Khalid Guddu."

Mohammad Khalid Mukhtar Shaikh (Guddu) is the Bhiwandi city unit president of the party.