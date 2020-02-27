Bikers snatch Rajasthan BJP MLA Balveer Luthra's mobile, issue raised in House

By IANS

JAIPUR: Two bike-borne miscreants snatched BJP MLA Balveer Luthra's smartphone in a posh location in the Civil Lines area here on Wednesday. The MLA raised the issue in the Assembly during zero hour on Thursday, highlighting the growing contempt for the law of criminals.

The Chief Minister's residence was just a km away from where the MLA was standing.

Assembly speaker CP Joshi, after hearing Luthra's statement, said that this case should be investigated thoroughly. He also asked the minister concerned to take suitable action.

On this, parliamentary affairs minister Shanti Dhariwal assured of taking action.