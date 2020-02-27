Home Nation

BJP sweats on Nitish after Tejashwi meets Bihar CM during Budget session

Tejashwi visited the CM in his chamber and the two had tea along with Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary.

Published: 27th February 2020 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2020 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

Nitish Kumar with Tejaswi Yadav. (File Photo)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Former Bihar chief minister and founder of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) Jitan Ram Manjhi on Wednesday said his successor and current CM Nitish Kumar would be welcomed if he considered returning to the Opposition grand alliance or Mahagathbandhan.

In further grist to rumours that a political realignment could be well in the works in the state, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav met Nitish on the sidelines of the ongoing Budget session for the second straight day, after Tuesday.

Tejashwi visited the CM in his chamber and the two had tea along with Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary.

Word of the meeting set off feverish speculation among members of the BJP, a partner in the ruling alliance. While some sought to play it down as a courtesy meeting, the majority in the ruling alliance remained tight-lipped over it.

Taking to Twitter, Tejashwi posted, “We consider Nitish Kumar as our guardian. He made me the leader of Opposition. We wanted him to become CM.”

Quizzed on the meeting, Tejashwi’s mother and former CM Rabri Devi called it a courtesy call.

The Bihar Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution against the implementation of the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state.

Asking not to be named, a senior BJP leader said the resolution was adopted half-an-hour after Tejashwi stepped out of the CM’s chamber.

“One wonders what he (Nitish) would do next,” he said.

Former JD(U) leader and ace poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who quit the party after falling out with the CM, tweeted, “Thanks to Nitish Kumar for putting his thought on the NRC-NPR. But there are larger issues concerning the interest of Bihar and the social harmony around us. We hope that you would stay true to your inner conscious and stand up on both these counts as well.”

CM bats for cheap, not free power

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said he was all for providing electricity at cheaper rates but not for free.

His Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal made power free, for consumption upto 200 units, a decision is seen as key to him being voted back.

Speaking at the Bihar Assembly on Wednesday, the CM said, “I don’t think it’s fair to provide electricity for free. Wherever this done, the direct fallout was reckless use of electricity and damage to the environment.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hindustani Awam Morcha Jitan Ram Manjhi Nitish Kumar RJD JDU BJP Tejashwi Yadav
India Matters
How anti-CAA protests distort the truth
A still from Rajinikanth-starrer 'Darbar'. (Photo| YouTube Screen grab)
Rajini's next film 'Annaatthe' originally written for Ajith, claim fans
India's players celebrate after victory against New Zealand during the Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and India in Melbourne on February 27, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
Women's T20 WC: India seal semifinal spot with four-run win over NZ
She Taxis to hit Kochi streets with renewed energy in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
Russian superstar Maria Sharapova was once the most sought-after female athlete on the planet. She beat Serena Williams to lift her first Grand Slam title when she 'was just a bony teenager' and went on to complete Career Grand Slam many years later. Injuries held her back, but Maria bravely fought her way back to the top before receiving a WADA ban which she claims not to be her fault. (Graphic| CK Vijesh)
Maria Sharapova retirement: Reliving the tennis star's life and career through her own words | Soviet Union, Chernobyl, Serene Williams, WADA and more...
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp