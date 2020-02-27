BJP sweats on Nitish after Tejashwi meets Bihar CM during Budget session

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Former Bihar chief minister and founder of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) Jitan Ram Manjhi on Wednesday said his successor and current CM Nitish Kumar would be welcomed if he considered returning to the Opposition grand alliance or Mahagathbandhan.

In further grist to rumours that a political realignment could be well in the works in the state, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav met Nitish on the sidelines of the ongoing Budget session for the second straight day, after Tuesday.

Tejashwi visited the CM in his chamber and the two had tea along with Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary.

Word of the meeting set off feverish speculation among members of the BJP, a partner in the ruling alliance. While some sought to play it down as a courtesy meeting, the majority in the ruling alliance remained tight-lipped over it.

Taking to Twitter, Tejashwi posted, “We consider Nitish Kumar as our guardian. He made me the leader of Opposition. We wanted him to become CM.”

Quizzed on the meeting, Tejashwi’s mother and former CM Rabri Devi called it a courtesy call.

The Bihar Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution against the implementation of the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state.

Asking not to be named, a senior BJP leader said the resolution was adopted half-an-hour after Tejashwi stepped out of the CM’s chamber.

“One wonders what he (Nitish) would do next,” he said.

Former JD(U) leader and ace poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who quit the party after falling out with the CM, tweeted, “Thanks to Nitish Kumar for putting his thought on the NRC-NPR. But there are larger issues concerning the interest of Bihar and the social harmony around us. We hope that you would stay true to your inner conscious and stand up on both these counts as well.”

CM bats for cheap, not free power

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said he was all for providing electricity at cheaper rates but not for free.

His Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal made power free, for consumption upto 200 units, a decision is seen as key to him being voted back.

Speaking at the Bihar Assembly on Wednesday, the CM said, “I don’t think it’s fair to provide electricity for free. Wherever this done, the direct fallout was reckless use of electricity and damage to the environment.”