CBI brings back child who was taken by father to Dubai during custody battle in Delhi HC

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A team of CBI officials on Thursday brought back a toddler who was taken to Dubai by her defiant father in an alleged violation of Delhi High Court order.

Three-year-old Raina was taken away by her father Aman Lohia amid a custody battle with his wife Kiran Kaur Lohia and directives of the Delhi High Court to not leave the country, officials said.

On the directions of the Supreme Court, a team of CBI officials had gone to Dubai where it coordinated with local authorities to ensure safe return of the three-year old girl and her father to Delhi.

The agency has informed the apex court about its compliance action and will produce the child before it on Friday, the officials said.

The child is in the care of the agency, they said.

The high court had granted the girl's custody to the mother with a parenting plan according to which Aman could meet Raina for some hours on three days a week.

The court had also asked him to deposit his passport, which he did, the officials said.

On August 24 last year, when the girl had come to meet Aman as per the parenting plan, he took her, along with family confidant Pawan Kumar and maid Shiuratia Debi, to Dubai using a circuitous route via Nepal and other gulf countries.

He used a passport of the Commonwealth of Dominica, a Caribbean country.

Considering "international ramification", the Delhi High Court had handed over the probe to the CBI which had registered a case.

The matter had reached the Supreme Court through a petition filed against a high court order.