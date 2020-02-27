Home Nation

CBI brings back child who was taken by father to Dubai during custody battle in Delhi HC

Three-year-old Raina was taken away by her father Aman Lohia amid a custody battle with his wife Kiran Kaur Lohia and directives of the Delhi High Court to not leave the country.

Published: 27th February 2020 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2020 04:09 PM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters.

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A team of CBI officials on Thursday brought back a toddler who was taken to Dubai by her defiant father in an alleged violation of Delhi High Court order.

Three-year-old Raina was taken away by her father Aman Lohia amid a custody battle with his wife Kiran Kaur Lohia and directives of the Delhi High Court to not leave the country, officials said.

On the directions of the Supreme Court, a team of CBI officials had gone to Dubai where it coordinated with local authorities to ensure safe return of the three-year old girl and her father to Delhi.

The agency has informed the apex court about its compliance action and will produce the child before it on Friday, the officials said.

The child is in the care of the agency, they said.

The high court had granted the girl's custody to the mother with a parenting plan according to which Aman could meet Raina for some hours on three days a week.

The court had also asked him to deposit his passport, which he did, the officials said.

On August 24 last year, when the girl had come to meet Aman as per the parenting plan, he took her, along with family confidant Pawan Kumar and maid Shiuratia Debi, to Dubai using a circuitous route via Nepal and other gulf countries.

He used a passport of the Commonwealth of Dominica, a Caribbean country.

Considering "international ramification", the Delhi High Court had handed over the probe to the CBI which had registered a case.

The matter had reached the Supreme Court through a petition filed against a high court order.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi High Court custody battle Aman Lohia Kiran Kaur Lohia
India Matters
How anti-CAA protests distort the truth
A still from Rajinikanth-starrer 'Darbar'. (Photo| YouTube Screen grab)
Rajini's next film 'Annaatthe' originally written for Ajith, claim fans
India's players celebrate after victory against New Zealand during the Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and India in Melbourne on February 27, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
Women's T20 WC: India seal semifinal spot with four-run win over NZ
She Taxis to hit Kochi streets with renewed energy in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
Russian superstar Maria Sharapova was once the most sought-after female athlete on the planet. She beat Serena Williams to lift her first Grand Slam title when she 'was just a bony teenager' and went on to complete Career Grand Slam many years later. Injuries held her back, but Maria bravely fought her way back to the top before receiving a WADA ban which she claims not to be her fault. (Graphic| CK Vijesh)
Maria Sharapova retirement: Reliving the tennis star's life and career through her own words | Soviet Union, Chernobyl, Serene Williams, WADA and more...
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp