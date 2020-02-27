Home Nation

Coronavirus: All evacuees of Diamond Princess ship to undergo 14-day quarantine, says MEA

A special Air India flight carrying 119 Indians and five nationals from Sri Lanka, Nepal, South Africa and Peru, who were stranded on board the Japan cruise, landed here.

As many as 138 Indians including 132 crew and six passengers were among the 3,711 people on board the luxury cruise ship, which was quarantined off Japan on February 5 after one person has tested positive for the virus.

As many as 138 Indians including 132 crew and six passengers were among the 3,711 people on board the luxury cruise ship, which was quarantined off Japan on February 5 after one person has tested positive for the virus.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After a special flight carrying 119 Indians and five foreigners, who were on board the coronavirus-hit quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess, landed here, the MEA on Thursday said that all the evacuees will undergo a 14-day quarantine at the quarantine facility set up by the Indian Army in Manesar.

"Air India flight has just landed in Delhi from Tokyo, carrying 119 Indians and five nationals from Sri Lanka, Nepal, South Africa and Peru who were quarantined onboard the #DiamondPrincess due to #COVID19. Appreciate the facilitation of Japanese authorities. Thank you @airindiain once again," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said.

As many as 138 Indians including 132 crew and six passengers were among the 3,711 people on board the luxury cruise ship, which was quarantined off Japan on February 5 after it emerged that a former passenger had tested positive for the virus.

Of these, 16 were tested positive for coronavirus and will stay in Japan for treatment, while the remaining will be repatriated to India.

The repatriation is being facilitated by the Indian government.

According to the latest official data, over 81,200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported worldwide. More than 30,000 people have been cured of the disease, with over 2,600 of those having been cleared in the last 24 hours.

