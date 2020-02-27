Following AAP's footsteps, Congress announces free electricity, water ahead of Uttarakhand elections

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Emulating Aam Aadmi Party, Indian National Congress in Uttarakhand announced 250 units of free electricity and 250 litres of water free of cost if the party comes to power in 2022.

The announcement was made by former chief minister Harish Rawat in Haldwani in 'Lalten Rally' (Lantern Rally) of the party against state government's alleged failure on multiple fronts including unemployment, inflation, migration and corruption.

"We promise 250 units of electricity and 250 litres of water to be free of cost every month if people elect us back. Our party, since it's inception has been working for welfare of the people. In Uttarakhand too we will continue to do so," said the for CM and union minister.

Many termed the move as a desperate one to gain lost ground in the state.

Jaswant Singh Rawat, a political commentator based in Uttarakhand said, "The announcement is definitely to woo voters as AAP did in Delhi. AAP's victory has increased performance pressure on political parties to deliver. This can be also a game-changer of sorts, not only in Uttarakhand but across the nation."

Meanwhile, Congress' Uttarakhand unit has announced a series of protests against the BJP government alleging corruption and failure on 14 points, prepared by them which include - inflation, corruption, unemployment, migration, farmer's welfare, well being of senior citizens, illegal mining, wildlife crimes, decline in tourism among other reasons.

Uttarakhand has been under BJP rule since the past three years.