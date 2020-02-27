Hindu Sena members march in Gurugram, raise 'goli maro' slogans

By IANS

GURUGRAM: After the widespread violence in northeast Delhi, a group of Hindu Sena activists marched on the streets of Gurugram and chanted provocative slogans like 'Desh ke Gaddaro Ko, Goli Maro...' On Thursday afternoon.

The group of about 50 persons walked through Civil Lines, Gurudware Road, Sadar Bazar and chanted slogans.

Interestingly, police personnel were present on the spot but no action was taken against the rallyists.

The group finally reached the deputy commissioner's office at the mini Secretariat and handed him a memorandum.

They demanded UP like action to penalize rioters with a hefty penalty.