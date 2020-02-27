Home Nation

Look for house of your choice, Supreme Court tells socialite Poonam Jaidev

Senior advocate A.M. Singhvi, appearing for the husband, said the offer was only for the rent.

Published: 27th February 2020 12:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2020 12:06 AM   |  A+A-

Gavel

For representation purposes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked socialite Poonam Jaidev Shroff, the estranged wife of industrialist Jaidev Shroff, to search for a house of her choice in Mumbai within a week, or it would have to direct the Bombay High Court registry to do the same, and this will be binding on her.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde and comprising Justices B.R. Gavai and Surya Kant asked Poonam's counsel to look for a house and come back next week. "Do you want a house?" the court asked.

Earlier, the top court had earlier asked here to identify a house, as her husband agreed to pay the rent till final disposal of their divorce plea by a Mumbai family court.

The bench observed that it will treat it as a lack of bona fide on her part if she does not get a house. "We will ask the Registrar General of the Bombay High Court to select an architect to find a house for you... then you have to be satisfied with it," said the court. Poonam's counsel asked this offer to be monetised. The counsel argued that she could be paid Rs 25 lakh per month for rent, besides Rs 75 lakh annually for expenses.

Senior advocate A.M. Singhvi, appearing for the husband, said the offer was only for the rent.

The top court will continue hearing on the matter on March 6. The court said it will not conduct a lengthy hearing on the matter.

Earlier, the Chief Justice told Poonam's counsel that "move to a house of your choice on rent... in six months, divorce will be settled."

Another senior counsel representing Poonam said the couple was living together until some apprehensions popped up. "Can a mother and daughter be kept out of their matrimonial house? The daughter is 13 years old," said the counsel.

At this, the Chief Justice told the wife's counsel: "You need to work it out, we ordered mediation twice but it did not work. We are concerned about the roof over your head at this stage, and make a choice to rent a house."

The Chief Justice had emphasised that the court is willing to record that she is willing to relocate to a premises of her choice, and this arrangement will continue till the disposal of their divorce petition before a family court. The court also asked the husband's counsel to pay the rent for the premises of her choice equivalent to the current residence.

Jaidev is the executive director of United Phosphorous. In 2015, he filed a divorce suit against his wife on grounds of cruelty against him and his two daughters from his first wife. He got separated from his first wife in 2000 and married Poonam in 2005.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Poonam Jaidev Socialite Poonam Jaidev Supreme Court
India Matters
How anti-CAA protests distort the truth
A still from Rajinikanth-starrer 'Darbar'. (Photo| YouTube Screen grab)
Rajini's next film 'Annaatthe' originally written for Ajith, claim fans
India's players celebrate after victory against New Zealand during the Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and India in Melbourne on February 27, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
Women's T20 WC: India seal semifinal spot with four-run win over NZ
She Taxis to hit Kochi streets with renewed energy in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
Russian superstar Maria Sharapova was once the most sought-after female athlete on the planet. She beat Serena Williams to lift her first Grand Slam title when she 'was just a bony teenager' and went on to complete Career Grand Slam many years later. Injuries held her back, but Maria bravely fought her way back to the top before receiving a WADA ban which she claims not to be her fault. (Graphic| CK Vijesh)
Maria Sharapova retirement: Reliving the tennis star's life and career through her own words | Soviet Union, Chernobyl, Serene Williams, WADA and more...
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp