Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy gives 'Tiananmen Square' solution to check Delhi riots

GUWAHATI: Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy, who is known for his controversial comments on Twitter where he is very active, has a solution for controlling the violence in New Delhi.

“Remember Tienanmen Square, Beijing in 1988? And how Deng Xiaoping handled it? Perhaps there is a lesson there on how to handle the engineered disturbances of NE Delhi! I’m sure all comrades will agree!” he had tweeted on Wednesday until deleting the post later.

The Tiananmen Square protests in 1989 were student-led demonstrations held at Tiananmen Square in Beijing. The protests had started on April 15 and were suppressed on June 4 after the government declared martial law and sent the military to occupy central parts of Beijing. Estimates of the death toll vary from several hundred to several thousand.

Roy had also tweeted: “Disturbances in NE Delhi (communal, as per Times Now) were engineered to coincide with the US President’s visit. Trump, like a true statesman, did not discuss India’s internal matters like Art 370 abrogation, ban on Teen Talaq or CAA. Egg on the face of Left-Islamists”.

In another tweet, he wrote, “It is my educated guess that a set of people (who?) were pursuing a slow but steady agenda of Ghazwa-e-Hind. Abrogation of Art 370, ban on Teen Talaq and CAA dealt them an unexpected body blow. The insurgency in Northeast Delhi looks like death throes of this Paki-backed lot.”

On Twitter, the governor identifies himself as a right-wing Hindu socio-political thinker, writer and ideologue.