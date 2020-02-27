Home Nation

Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy gives 'Tiananmen Square' solution to check Delhi riots

The Tiananmen Square protests in 1989 started on April 15 and were suppressed on June 4 after the government declared martial law and sent the military to occupy central parts of Beijing.

Published: 27th February 2020 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2020 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy, who is known for his controversial comments on Twitter where he is very active, has a solution for controlling the violence in New Delhi.

“Remember Tienanmen Square, Beijing in 1988? And how Deng Xiaoping handled it? Perhaps there is a lesson there on how to handle the engineered disturbances of NE Delhi! I’m sure all comrades will agree!” he had tweeted on Wednesday until deleting the post later.

The Tiananmen Square protests in 1989 were student-led demonstrations held at Tiananmen Square in Beijing. The protests had started on April 15 and were suppressed on June 4 after the government declared martial law and sent the military to occupy central parts of Beijing. Estimates of the death toll vary from several hundred to several thousand.

Roy had also tweeted: “Disturbances in NE Delhi (communal, as per Times Now) were engineered to coincide with the US President’s visit. Trump, like a true statesman, did not discuss India’s internal matters like Art 370 abrogation, ban on Teen Talaq or CAA. Egg on the face of Left-Islamists”.

In another tweet, he wrote, “It is my educated guess that a set of people (who?) were pursuing a slow but steady agenda of Ghazwa-e-Hind. Abrogation of Art 370, ban on Teen Talaq and CAA dealt them an unexpected body blow. The insurgency in Northeast Delhi looks like death throes of this Paki-backed lot.”

On Twitter, the governor identifies himself as a right-wing Hindu socio-political thinker, writer and ideologue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tathagata Roy BJP Tienanmen Square Delhi Riots Delhi violence Citizenship act CAA
India Matters
How anti-CAA protests distort the truth
A still from Rajinikanth-starrer 'Darbar'. (Photo| YouTube Screen grab)
Rajini's next film 'Annaatthe' originally written for Ajith, claim fans
India's players celebrate after victory against New Zealand during the Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and India in Melbourne on February 27, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
Women's T20 WC: India seal semifinal spot with four-run win over NZ
She Taxis to hit Kochi streets with renewed energy in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
Russian superstar Maria Sharapova was once the most sought-after female athlete on the planet. She beat Serena Williams to lift her first Grand Slam title when she 'was just a bony teenager' and went on to complete Career Grand Slam many years later. Injuries held her back, but Maria bravely fought her way back to the top before receiving a WADA ban which she claims not to be her fault. (Graphic| CK Vijesh)
Maria Sharapova retirement: Reliving the tennis star's life and career through her own words | Soviet Union, Chernobyl, Serene Williams, WADA and more...
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp