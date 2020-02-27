Home Nation

No going back on CAA: Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Prasad said the government will try to convince those opposing the CAA but added only those who are asleep can be awakened and not those who pretend to be asleep.

Published: 27th February 2020 07:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2020 07:26 PM   |  A+A-

Union Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (File | PTI)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said there is no question of going back on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, but the government will try to convince people opposing it.

"After all, why shouldn't the persecuted religious minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan be given citizenship in India?" Union Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad asked.

"There is no question of our going back on the CAA," the minister asserted.

Prasad made the remark here in his inaugural address to Income Tax Appellate Tribunal's circuit bench.

He said the government will try to convince those opposing the CAA but added only those who are asleep can be awakened and not those who pretend to be asleep.

The minister said peaceful coexistence of people of all religions is the central to Indian ethos.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ravi Shankar Prasad CAA Citizenship Act
India Matters
New Indian Express Group records fastest growth online with 56% rise in 2 months
Charred remains of vehicles set ablaze by rioters during communal violence over the amended citizenship law at Shivpuri area of north east Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Residents say humanity first at a time of communal frenzy in Delhi
Meaidaibahun Majaw
9-year-old Indian girl, creator of an anti-bullying app, invited to Silicon Valley
Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
I'm Dhoni's fan, would love to see him play in T20 World Cup: Kapil Dev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
EDINSON CAVANI: The Uruguayan has fallen out of favour at PSG. (Photo | AFP)
Summer transfer window: David Silva to Edinson Cavani, these 'big' players will lead the free-agent list
Analysts have warned that the pathogen's economic impact could reach level of 2008 financial crisis. (Photo | AFP)
Infographics: Impact of coronavirus on Hajj, international travel & global economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp