'OIC statement inaccurate, misleading': India slams global Islamic body over Delhi violence

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday hit out at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its statement on Delhi violence, saying the comments are factually inaccurate and misleading.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar also urged bodies like the OIC not to make irresponsible statements at this sensitive time.

"The statements which have come out of OIC are factually inaccurate, they are selective, they are misleading. There is an effort on the ground, to restore normalcy, to create confidence," Kumar said.

"We urge these bodies not to indulge in irresponsible statements at this sensitive time," he said.

The OIC has condemned the violence in Delhi and alleged discrimination against Muslims. In a statement, the OIC said it "condemns the recent and alarming violence against Muslims in India, resulting in the death and injury of innocent people and the arson and vandalism of mosques and Muslim-owned properties".

Calling the violence "heinous", the organization extended its condolences to the families of the victims.

The OIC asked the Modi government to bring the "instigators and perpetrators of anti-Muslim violence to justice and to ensure the safety and security of all its Muslim citizens and the protection of Islamic holy places across the country".

The violence in North-East Delhi erupted after clashes between pro and anti-CAA protesters on Sunday.

Besides the 34 casualties, over 200 others have been injured in the deadliest violence in the national capital in decades.