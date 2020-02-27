Over 600 Indian fishermen in Iran seek evacuation over coronavirus scare

Home Nation

Fishermen association, Neithal Ezhuchi Peravai's President said that there are about 600 Indian fishermen there wanting to come back.

27th February 2020

By IANS

CHENNAI: Over 600 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu and Gujarat are in Iran and want to return home following coronavirus outbreak in the country, activists and family members said.

"My husband (Joseph Lean Anthony) had called me this morning and said the employer has asked him and others to leave. However, there are no flights from their place and they are not able to come back. We are very much worried," Ani told IANS over phone from Kanyakumari district.

"My husband said there about 600 fishermen from Tamil Nadu who are not able to come back to India," Ani added.

"The flights are cancelled. We are all worried... They don't have the masks," Viji, wife of Beltes who is also in Iran, told IANS over phone in a choked voice.

Fishermen association, Neithal Ezhuchi Peravai's President John Leonard told IANS that there are about 600 Indian fishermen there wanting to come back.

"The flights out of their place are cancelled and they are not able to return at the earliest," hed said.

As per a voice message sent by Robinson from Kariapattinam in Kanyakumari district to Leonard, all the flights have been cancelled from their place.

"We don't know how to reach India and also the Indian Embassy in Iran. We have to come back to India," Robinson said in the message.

Leonard also shared a Whatsapp message from a person, which read: "We are living in Cheeru. In Cheeru, people are affected by Coronavirus. We need help from Indian embassy. Maximum people are from Tamil Nadu and Gujarat."

The person also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami for help and requested the Indian Embassy in Iran help them.

