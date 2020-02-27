Pulwama attack accused granted bail as NIA failed to file charge-sheet within prescribed time

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court granted bail to an accused in the Pulwama attack conspiracy case after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) failed to file charge-sheet within the prescribed time.

Special NIA Judge Parveen Singh in an order pronounced on February 18 said the accused Yusuf Chopan was entitled to statutory bail.

Slamming NIA for its lacklustre approach to the case, Congress leader Ahmed Patel said that it was an insult to the Pulwama martyrs.

"Shocked to know that the Pulwama accused got bail because the NIA is so busy that it failed to file the charge-sheet," said senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel and added.

"It's an insult to the martyrs. Clearly, the government used this tragic attack for political purposes and was never serious about justice," he said.

Forty Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, travelling in a convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar Highway in the Pulwama district, were killed on February 14, 2019 when a suicide bomber rammed his explosives-loaded car into the CRPF bus.

Jaish-e-Mohammed, the banned terror outfit, claimed the responsibility and even released a video of the attacker.