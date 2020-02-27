Home Nation

Pulwama attack accused granted bail as NIA failed to file charge-sheet within prescribed time

Forty Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, travelling in a convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar Highway in the Pulwama district, were killed on February 14, 2019.

Published: 27th February 2020 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2020 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

As many as 40 CRPF men were killed after a JeM suicide bomber attacked their convoy in Pulwama on February 14, 2019.

As many as 40 CRPF men were killed after a JeM suicide bomber attacked their convoy in Pulwama on February 14, 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court granted bail to an accused in the Pulwama attack conspiracy case after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) failed to file charge-sheet within the prescribed time.

Special NIA Judge Parveen Singh in an order pronounced on February 18 said the accused Yusuf Chopan was entitled to statutory bail.

Slamming NIA for its lacklustre approach to the case, Congress leader Ahmed Patel said that it was an insult to the Pulwama martyrs.

"Shocked to know that the Pulwama accused got bail because the NIA is so busy that it failed to file the charge-sheet," said senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel and added.

"It's an insult to the martyrs. Clearly, the government used this tragic attack for political purposes and was never serious about justice," he said.

Forty Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, travelling in a convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar Highway in the Pulwama district, were killed on February 14, 2019 when a suicide bomber rammed his explosives-loaded car into the CRPF bus.

Jaish-e-Mohammed, the banned terror outfit, claimed the responsibility and even released a video of the attacker.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pulwama attack
India Matters
New Indian Express Group records fastest growth online with 56% rise in 2 months
Charred remains of vehicles set ablaze by rioters during communal violence over the amended citizenship law at Shivpuri area of north east Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Residents say humanity first at a time of communal frenzy in Delhi
Meaidaibahun Majaw
9-year-old Indian girl, creator of an anti-bullying app, invited to Silicon Valley
Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
I'm Dhoni's fan, would love to see him play in T20 World Cup: Kapil Dev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
EDINSON CAVANI: The Uruguayan has fallen out of favour at PSG. (Photo | AFP)
Summer transfer window: David Silva to Edinson Cavani, these 'big' players will lead the free-agent list
Analysts have warned that the pathogen's economic impact could reach level of 2008 financial crisis. (Photo | AFP)
Infographics: Impact of coronavirus on Hajj, international travel & global economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp