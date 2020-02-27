Sweeper arrested for molesting minor at wedding in Maharashtra

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 25-year-old sweeper was arrested for allegedly molesting a 10-year-old girl at a wedding in Maharashtra's Yavatmal city, police said on Thursday.

The Lohara police arrested Akshay Chandekar after he was allegedly caught molesting the minor in a lawn of a hotel on Darwa road where the wedding was taking place on Wednesday night, an official said.

Chandekar approached the girl on the pretext of giving her food and took her to the lawn and molested her, he said, adding that the act was caught on the hotel's CCTV camera.

The accused has been arrested under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and provisions of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offence Act (POCSO), he added.