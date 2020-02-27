Home Nation

WATCH | Anand Mahindra shares video of Bhangra kid who amused US First Lady Melania Trump

While the students were performing bhangra moves, one student -- Gaganjit -- broke into a spontaneous jig in the audience.

Published: 27th February 2020 08:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2020 08:20 PM   |  A+A-

US First Lady Melania Trump, background, cheers as a boy dances impromptu while sitting with other children in the lawn at Sarvodaya Co-Educational Senior Secondary School in New Delhi.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra shared a delightful video of a little boy who broke the internet with his incredible dance moves while watching a performance for US First Lady Melania Trump at a Delhi government school on Tuesday.

Sharing the video on his Twitter handle, the business tycoon wrote, "In a world burdened by natural calamities, trade battles, social upheavals & pandemics, this viral clip showing a child's unrestrained enthusiasm is a breath of fresh air. He didn't give a hoot about the celebrity in front & the nervous secret service agent behind! Balle balle!"

In the shared clip, Melania Trump can be seen watching a dance performance by the students at the Sarvodaya Senior Secondary School in Nanakpura. While the students were performing bhangra moves, one student -- Gaganjit -- broke into a spontaneous jig in the audience, much to the amusement of Melania Trump.

While her security apparatus went into a tizzy, Melania Trump enjoyed the impromptu performance thoroughly. As the cameras caught Gaganjit dancing, the First Lady could be seen laughing and clapping for him.

As the post went viral, Twitterati flooded the social media with their reactions. A user wrote, "Chotta Sardar took the entire limelight, he is the star of event...burrrraaaaaaaaahh."

Another wrote, "At last this video brought some smile on face. Paaji tusi cha gaye."

A post read, "A lesson for the so called grown ups...live life child like."

"Some perfections can only be inherited. Bhangra in blood. Every move he is doing is an epitome of perfection. This Little sardar just stole my heart...God bless." a user remarked.

