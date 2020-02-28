Coronavirus outbreak: 842 Indians and 248 foreigners evacuated from China and Japan

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A total of 842 Indians and 248 foreigners have been evacuated from China and Japan since the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus, the MEA said on Thursday.

On Thursday, a special Air India flight brought back 119 Indians and five foreign nationals from the Diamond Princess, which has been docked at Yokohama off the Japanese coast. According to the MEA, all the people evacuated would be quarantined for a 14-day period at a medical facility in Manesar.

The foreigners included two Sri Lankans and one each from Nepal, South Africa and Peru. According to MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, three Indian crew members did not board the flight and said they would complete the period of extended quarantine put in place by Japan.