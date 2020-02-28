Home Nation

Amit Shah, NIA chief YC Modi must resign: Congress on bail to Pulwama attack-accused Yusuf Chopan

In the statement, the NIA had said the bail was granted to Chopan, who had been arrested by the agency in a terror conspiracy case, and not the February 2019 attack case.

Published: 28th February 2020 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2020 04:59 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi. (File Photo| EPS) )

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday attacked the government over the bail granted to Jaish-e-Mohammed terror conspiracy case accused Yusuf Chopan due to "inadequate evidence" and demanded Home Minister Amit Shah and the NIA chief's resignation over the matter.

Referring to the National Investigation Agency's assertion on Thursday that Chopan was never arrested in the Pulwama attack case, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi asked why the agency's statement was not signed by an official and was without its header or watermark.

In the statement, the NIA had said the bail was granted to Chopan, who had been arrested by the agency in a terror conspiracy case, and not the February 2019 attack case.

The NIA spokesperson said that Chopan was arrested in the case pertaining to a criminal conspiracy hatched by senior commanders of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group to carry out terror attacks in different parts of India, including Delhi-NCR.

The NIA official said the agency had not filed charge sheet against Chopan in the JeM conspiracy case as enough evidence could not be gathered against him, resulting in his bail by a special court in Delhi.

At a press conference, Singhvi said the government should make it clear whether it issued a statement in connection with Chopan not being arrested in connection with the Pulwama terror attack case or not, and if it did then it should explain why a "JeM terrorist" was let off for lack of evidence.

"We demand the resignation of the Home Minister and the NIA chief (YC Modi)," he said as he listed the questions for the government to reply to. "Is a person named Yousuf Chopan a terrorist of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM)? Well the answer is 'yes'. Is JeM not responsible for the Parliament attack, Pulwama and many similar terrorist attacks?" he asked.

"It (the statement) states 'chargesheet couldn't be filed due to lack of evidence against Chopan' - how is this possible? Is this not a clean chit to JeM? Isn't this the worst example of treason?" Singhvi asked asserting that either the government was incompetent or it was guilty of lying.

He also asked the government about how it will deal with JeM if Chopan is being given a clean chit.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NIA Amit Shah Yusuf Chopan JeM congress Yusuf Chopan bail
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi violence: AAP government sets up shelters, distributes food in affected areas
Delhi riots: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained
Gallery
EDINSON CAVANI: The Uruguayan has fallen out of favour at PSG. (Photo | AFP)
Summer transfer window: David Silva to Edinson Cavani, these 'big' players will lead the free-agent list
Analysts have warned that the pathogen's economic impact could reach level of 2008 financial crisis. (Photo | AFP)
Infographics: Impact of coronavirus on Hajj, international travel & global economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp